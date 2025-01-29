The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) is soon going to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returns to his hosting duties this year. Joining him will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan. Amid the excitement, the full nomination list for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 was announced on Wednesday (January 29). OTT stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vikrant Massey were nominated in multiple categories. On the other hand, shows like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Panchayat Season 3 also secured nominations. IIFA Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan To Headline Silver Jubilee Edition of Prestigious International Bollywood Awards Show in Jaipur (Exclusive).

Ananya Panday also secured a double nomination at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. Here's taking a look at all the nominations.

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations

Best Film

Maharaj

Sector 36

Agni

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Web Film

Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila

Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak

Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz

Pratik Gandhi for Agni

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Web Film

Ananya Panday in CTRL

Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila

Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls

Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Web Film

Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak

Shahana Goswami for Despatch

Shalini Pandey for Maharaj

Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film

Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak

Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj

Best Director (Web Film)

Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls

Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36

Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj

Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Story (Original)

Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls

Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj

Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Series

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Kota Factory Season 3

Gullak Season 4

Panchayat Season 3

Maamla Legal Hai

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series

Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai

Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2

Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Series

Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae

Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3

Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup

Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2 Panchayat Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's TVF Series Loses Its Witty Flair in Struggle to Balance Satire and Sentiment (LatestLY Exclusive).

This year marks the silver jubilee celebrations of the IIFA Awards. The winners will be announced at the IIFA Awards 2025, scheduled to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025.

