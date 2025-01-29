The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) is soon going to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returns to his hosting duties this year. Joining him will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan. Amid the excitement, the full nomination list for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 was announced on Wednesday (January 29). OTT stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vikrant Massey were nominated in multiple categories. On the other hand, shows like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Panchayat Season 3 also secured nominations. IIFA Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan To Headline Silver Jubilee Edition of Prestigious International Bollywood Awards Show in Jaipur (Exclusive).
Ananya Panday also secured a double nomination at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. Here's taking a look at all the nominations.
IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations
Best Film
Maharaj
Sector 36
Agni
Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Amar Singh Chamkila
Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Web Film
Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila
Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak
Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz
Pratik Gandhi for Agni
Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Web Film
Ananya Panday in CTRL
Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila
Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls
Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Kriti Sanon for Do Patti
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Web Film
Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak
Shahana Goswami for Despatch
Shalini Pandey for Maharaj
Anupriya Goenka for Berlin
Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film
Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36
Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak
Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan
Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj
Best Director (Web Film)
Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls
Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36
Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj
Rahul Dholakia for Agni
Best Story (Original)
Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls
Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj
Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti
Rahul Dholakia for Agni
Best Series
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Kota Factory Season 3
Gullak Season 4
Panchayat Season 3
Maamla Legal Hai
Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series
Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai
Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup
Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2
Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny
Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Series
Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae
Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3
Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup
Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3
Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2 Panchayat Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's TVF Series Loses Its Witty Flair in Struggle to Balance Satire and Sentiment (LatestLY Exclusive).
This year marks the silver jubilee celebrations of the IIFA Awards. The winners will be announced at the IIFA Awards 2025, scheduled to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025.
