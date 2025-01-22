The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be held in March 2025. The venue for the prestigious international awards show organised by Wizcraft International this year is the exotic locales of Jaipur, Rajasthan in India. The past three editions – the IIFA Awards 2024, IIFA 2023 and IIFA 2022 were held in another desert land, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Now, the IIFA Awards show is back in India and plans an extravaganza for its Silver Jubilee Edition. Here are the details.

Shah Rukh Khan Back as IIFA Awards Host in 25th Edition

Shah Rukh Khan will be back to topline the IIFA Awards in 2025, after his successful stint as the superstar host at IIFA Awards 2024 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is the third time SRK will be headlining the IIFA Awards, previously helmed by Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in their respective editions for several years. IIFA Awards 2025 Brings Its 25th Edition to Jaipur! Organisers Promise a Star-Studded Celebration in the Pink City (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Joins IIFA Awards 2025

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, fresh off the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024, will be joining SRK in his hosting duties at IIFA Awards 2025. Last year’s edition saw actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar as well as actors Abhishek Banerjee and Sidhant Chaturvedi as host along with the main man Shah Rukh Khan. This year, SRK, Kartik and more hosts will be announced.

IIFA Awards 2025 Date

The IIFA Awards 2025 press conference in Mumbai on January 24 will give insights about the grand celebration of the Silver Jubilee edition in Pink City. The IIFA Awards 2025 will be held in Jaipur from March 7-9. IIFA Awards 2025: Silver Jubilee Edition to Be Held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9.

IIFA 2025 Jaipur Announcement

At IIFA Awards 2024, LatestLY brought you exclusive content from the IIFA Weekend events and green carpet, including the IIFA Utsavam 2024, IIFA Awards 2024 and IIFA Rocks 2024.

