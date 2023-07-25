Indian Idol 12 fame Ashish Kulkarni and Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar delighted their followers as they announced their engagement on Instagram. The dreamy engagement ceremony took place on July 24, capturing hearts with mesmerising photos shared by the couple. In the intimate yet exuberant celebration, Ashish expressed his love for Swanandi, calling her his 'home.' The singer captioned the pictures with a red heart and infinity emoji, declaring, "You are my home, my only home! #Engaged." Fans and friends showered the duo with love and well wishes, celebrating their joyous union in full spirit. Uorfi Javed Shares Her Lip Filler Journey, Admits to Botched Surgeries (View Pics).

Swanandi didn't hold back her joy, sharing a series of delightful photos from the engagement ceremony with Ashish. In her caption, the actress joyfully proclaimed, "And We're Engaged!" Amruta Khanvilkar, extending her best wishes, congratulated Tikekar with a heartfelt comment, "Congratulations darling." The happiness spread further, as other celebrities like Sayli Kamble, Shreya Bugade, and many more joined in to shower the couple with congratulatory messages. The couple's engagement became a moment of celebration, embraced by friends and well-wishers from the industry. Ashish Kulkarni, a talented singer and songwriter, rose to fame during his journey to the top 10 in Indian Idol season 12, alongside renowned contestants like Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Hailing from Pune, he boasts his own successful YouTube channel, titled Ashish Kulkarni Official.

