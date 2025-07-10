Actress Prachi Shah expressed her excitement about the return of her debut show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in a revamped version. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Prachi shared, "Of course I am excited. I started my career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 25 years ago. It is very exciting that the show is returning after 25 years and all the best to the show and of course to Ektaa Kapoor." Prachi essayed the role of Pooja Hemant Virani - wife of Jamnadas, and Gayatri's son, Hemant Virani on the show. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot: Smriti Irani Is Back As Tulsi Virani After 25 Years, Makers Share Actress’ First Look (See Post)

Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi

Meanwhile, actress turned politician, Smriti Irani will be reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the reboot version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Talking about the impact of the show on the audience, Irani shared that her character and the show have stood the test of time, making a place for themselves in the hearts of millions. “When I first stepped into Tulsi’s world, I couldn’t have imagined how far her story would travel—not just into living rooms, but into the hearts of millions across India. Tulsi wasn’t just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend—and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction,” she said. Karan Johar Says ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Changed Indian Television Forever As Iconic Show Returns With Season 2 Featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay (View Post)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Smriti Irani Calls Tulsi’s Return an Emotion

Speaking about the return of the show, Irani added, "And now, years later, life comes full circle—not to recreate the past, but to rekindle an emotion that never truly faded. Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation—to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again”, she added". The recently released promo of the show confirmed Irani's return as Tulsi with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, which is scheduled to air on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

