Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Manish Goel Says He Wants to Fulfill the Dream of Writing His Own Book

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Manish Goel (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Actor Manish Goel, who is best known for his roles in TV serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, would love to write a book of poetry. "Writing poetry wasn't a planned idea. Actually it just happened with span of time. I'm habitual of writing diaries. Then I started writing social media posts. People started loving it and that's what encouraged me to put more efforts on writing. I ended up writing poems and I'm really receiving a good response from the readers," Manish said. TV Actor Mohit Kumar Injured During Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Shoot.

"As a creative person, I would love to come up with a book. My life has been a rollercoaster. I'm sure we all have ups and downs. But there is a goal, a destiny to achieve and at the end of the day we can't give up. So that's something which I have followed all my life to live every dream of mine. Kushal Punjabi ‘Failed’ Their Relationship and Was a ‘Careless Father’, Says Wife Audrey Dolhen Days After TV Actor’s Death.

And I am seriously looking forward to live the dream of writing my book," he added. Manish was last seen in "Nimki Vidhayak".