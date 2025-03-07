Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues to captivate audiences with its evolving storyline and dynamic cast. The ongoing wedding track featuring Raahi (Adrija Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria) has injected a fresh dose of intrigue, with viewers eagerly awaiting the unexpected twists ahead. In the midst of this, rumours suggest that renowned TV actor Manish Goel is set to join the show. While his character remains a mystery, speculation hints he could portray Raahi’s biological father, adding further suspense to the narrative. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Manish Goel’s Look in Jail Uniform Goes Viral

Leaked photos from the Anupamaa sets showcasing Manish Goel's striking look have taken the internet by storm. Sporting a rugged appearance with a jail uniform, long hair, and a thick beard, Goel’s character hints at a troubled past linked to prison. If accurate, his entry is expected to disrupt the Shah and Kothari families, adding significant drama and tension to Rajan Shahi's Star Plus show. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this storyline. Sudhanshu Pandey Adresses Rumoured Rift With ‘Anupamaa’ Co-Star Rupali Ganguly, Says ‘Stories Have Nothing To Do With Reality’.

Manish Goel Roped in for 'Anupamaa'?

Actor Manish Goel Set To Enter The Star Plus Show Anupama – Exciting New Chapter Ahead! Catch A Glimpse Of The Actor From The Sets Of The Show Anupama Here As He Gears Up For This New Journey!#starplus #anupama #manishgoel #Anupama #RupaliGanguly #SudhanshuPandey #MadalsaSharma pic.twitter.com/Z466yG7zCN — TV Promos (@TvPromosIndia) March 5, 2025

TV Actor Manish Goel’s Past Roles

Manish Goel has gained recognition for his notable performances in various popular TV series, including Just Mohabbat, CID, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, to name a few.

For those unfamiliar, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa consistently remains in the top 5 of the TRP charts and airs every day at 10 PM IST on Star Plus.

