Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves in Bollywood. The actor aged 34, died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, June 14. The actor's passing has come as a shock to many, including his colleagues and fans. Several Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others took to social media to express their grief over his passing. After Sushant's tragic death, the dialogue around mental health has reached its peak with everyone giving their advice on how to deal with depression and stay positive. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

Actor Karan Patel recently took to Instagram following Sushant's death and shared a black picture on his feed. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a post on 'false hope' becoming a trigger of depression. He wrote, "y question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk incase someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them ? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life?"

Check Out Karan Patel's Post Here:

The actor further wrote, "The biggest trigger of Depression is false hope, which most of you are actually giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it."Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'

Karan also shared another post relating to Sushant's death on his feed which showed how fame and followers don't account to much. He said, "Sadly today we live in a world where the ‘number of followers’ has become more important than ‘following your heart’. In the effort of trying to reach out to millions all over the world, we are loosing sight of the handful ones for whom we are the world. #RestInPeace my friend"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).