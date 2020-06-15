Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, leaving everyone from his industry friends to fans devastated. Known to be one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who grew from strength to strength with each film, his loss is a huge one for Bollywood. Aged 34, Sushant delivered several hits in his career as he starred in films such as Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, M S Dhoni- The Untold Story among others. Sushant who started off his acting journey with Television became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant's death has come as a huge blow to Kapoor who fondly called him 'Sushi' and was close to the star. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'

Ekta Kapoor to Instagram to give a 'Balaji Telefilms' tribute to the late actor. Kapoor shared a video consisting of her pictures along with Sushant and also included some of his moments from Pavitra Rishta put to the title track of the show. We bet this video will get you nostalgic of the days when Sushant popularly played the character of Manav on the show and won everyone's hearts. It was the beginning of it all as we fell in love with him. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms!"

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Post Here:

Ekta further also referred to Sushant missing his mother a lot when he was alive and wrote, "We will celebrate u everyday! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!"Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

On Sunday, after hearing the shocking news of his death, Ekta took to Twitter to share a screengrab of their conversation from a week ago and wrote, "Not Fair, Sushi" as she expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.

