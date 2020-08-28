TV hunk Karanvir Bohra is certainly on cloud nine these days. The actor and his gorgeous wife, Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child and this happy news was confirmed by them via an adorable Instagram post. The duo was earlier blessed with twin daughters and is excited to welcome this new addition to their family. With this happy new announcement, the couple has joined the likes of Kareena-Saif, Virat-Anushka and Hardik - Natasa who announced their pregnancy news during the lockdown. Karanvir Bohra Bakes No Cake but THIS Sweet Dish for Teejay Sidhu on Their 13th Wedding Anniversary.

"Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. 🙏❤️ Best birthday gift ever," captioned Karanvir while sharing pictures from Teejay's maternity photoshoot. Her baby bump is visible already and her pictures with her man are super adorable. Karanvir Bohra Birthday: From Tailored Suits To Desi Attires, Times When The Actor Impressed Us With His Dapper Choices (View Pics).

Check Out Karanvir Bohra's Announcement

Going by their post, the couple will welcome their third child this year. Which means, Teejay is probably in her second trimester and is busy taking good care of her unborn. Karanvir meanwhile is pampering her to the core. This year's birthday celebration would be extra special for the actor who's excited and eager to meet his new family member. We wish them heartiest congratulations.

