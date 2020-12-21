Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are on cloud nine. The duo became parents to another baby girl and their happiness is knowing no bounds. The couple who are already parents to two beautiful twin baby girls Bella and Vienna, welcomed another baby girl. The delivery happened at Teejay's home in Canada. One should learn from Karanvir, the happiness of having girl children in their house. A blessing indeed. Karanvir Bohra On Teejay Sidhu's Pregnancy: 'We Don’t Know If It Will Be a Boy or a Girl But Whatever God Blesses Us With, We Will Be Happy'.

An excited Karanvir issued a statement saying, "Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it's now going to be an absolute full house!". Karanvir Bohra Grooves to ‘Love Mera Hit Hit’ As He Reaches Hospital With Wife Teejay Sidhu (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Taking to his social media to also share the news with the world, in an adorable video with Bella & Vienna, Karanvir welcomed his newest addition to the family! His excitement was very visible on having welcomed a girl child and this has left us happy for the couple. We're sure the couple will dote on this one too as much as they did on their twins. Congratulations KVB and Teejay! #Girlpower!

