The auspicious day of Karwa Chauth has enamoured Bollywood for a long time. Helen has danced in a movie singing about Karwa Chouth. Kajol has observed the fast for Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Kajol has also cried over the phone getting her sargi from Jaya Bachchan in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. In fact, DDLJ is often given credit for popularising Karwa Chauth across the country. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Baghban have also explored the festival on the big screen.

Certainly, there are songs which have been crafted purely for Karwa Chouth. And, also, there are songs that go well with the occasion. On Karwa Chauth 2020, we are going to list down a handful of Bollywood numbers that can people celebrating the festival would love to listen.

Chand Aur Piya (Aashik Aawara)

Chand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Karwa Chouth Ka Vrat Aisa (Karwa Chouth)

Deepak Mere Suhaag Ka (Maang Bharo Sajana)

We wish all the happiness for you and your better half on this auspicious occasion.

