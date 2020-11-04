It's Karwa Chauth tomorrow. The day where wives fast for the long lives of their husbands. Bollywood has glorified this festival in its movies since time immemorial. It even made it cool for unwed girls to fast for their boyfriends or to get good husbands. A typical Karwa Chauth scene in Bollywood films include a big set, a huge gathering of mostly women, dancing and making merry. By the end of it, the women folk break the fast by doing some rituals involving the moon and their husbands. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast

Most of the time, these scenes bring in a major plot twist. And so, we thought we will gather around a few of our favourite Karwa Chauth scenes from movies:

DDLJ

Now, this actually made the trend of a girlfriend fasting for her boyfriend. What we like about this scene is when Shah Rukh Khan calls Kajol is 'Chaand'

Biwi No 1

The big reveal! Biwi No 1's Karwa Chauth scenes will always be our favourite. This scene has Karisma finally witnessing how her husband is cheating on her with Sushmita Sen.

Kabhi Khushi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This isn't actually a scene but a montage that explains everything the movie is in a snapshot. What we love about this scene is the grandeur.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Two people in love sneak a few moments of togetherness on the terrace while the men and womenfolk of the house go on with the celebrities. Aishwarya looked divine in that light purple ghagra choli while Salman looked like a dream in that garb. But it also showed two sides of the festival. One where both are in love and the other when they are thrusted on each other.

Baghban

This scene breaks our hearts. Hema Malini breaks her fast on phone with Amitabh Bachchan on the other side only to realise he has nothing on his plate.

Ishq Vishk

This scene is quite interesting because this doesn't have a well-meaning boyfriend breaking his girlfriend's past for whom such rituals are important.

Yes Boss

This is perhaps the most cutest scene ever with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. It's the moment when Juhi realises she is in love with the man she is fasting for.

Karwa Chauth scenes have been part of many dramatic TV moments as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).