Kasautiii Zindagii Kay 2 February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna Feels Uncomfortable About Anurag’s Feelings as She is Getting Engaged to Viraj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag gets vivid flashes from his past and asks Prerna a shocking question. Meanwhile, Sonalika tampers with the brakes of Prerna’s car. In tonight’s episode, we see Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) hides seeing Anurag (Parth Samthaan) coming her way. Anurag sees Sonalika’s car parked outside the Sharma house and calls her to enquire. Sonalika tells Anurag that she forget she came by car and took a cab and returned home. Anurag tells her to get ready and he will come to pick her and then they will together go to the venue. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: While Anurag Starts Remembering His Past, Sonalika Plans Prerna’s Murder.

Meanwhile, Veena and all are getting ready to leave for the engagement venue. Prerna (Erica Fernandes) gets emotional remembering Anurag’s words and how he is trying to recall his past. Prerna thinks she has to find out who is giving the medicines to Anurag. Veena comes and admires Prerna and tells her she is looking beautiful. Veena searches for the chappals that she got for Prerna to wear on this day. Prerna tells her not to worry as she will go to the market and get a new pair.

In the Basu house, Sonalika talks to Anurag’s photo and tells that she has to kill Prerna as she cannot share him with anyone else. Sonalika tells that soon Prerna will be out of Anurag’s life. Meanwhile, Prerna leaves for the market taking the car keys. Ronit and the mechanic see Prerna coming out of the house and go towards her car. The mechanic is shocked to see that the lady whom Ronit wants to kill is pregnant and demands Ronit to double the amount for his work. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Mohini and Sonalika reach the engagement venue. Viraj’s mother greets and welcomes them. Shivani and Shekhar also reach the venue. Shekhar introduces Viraj to Dadi who is not so pleased to see him. Viraj asks her if she is fine and tells her to come with him inside. Prerna sits in the car to go to the market, when suddenly Anurag comes there and asks where is she going. Prerna tells Anurag that she is going to the market to get a new pair of chappal. Anurag tells Prerna to go inside the house and rest while he will go and get her chappals. Ronit sees the car going and thinks Prerna is in the car and gets happy.

In the engagement function, Dadi tells Shivani that she feels that Viraj is not a good guy and they should stop the wedding immediately. Shivani tells Dadi that she and Prerna also want the same but tells her to wait for the right time. Sonalika comes to Viraj and tells that Prerna will die soon. But Viraj tells her that she should let him marry her first as he does not want Prerna to die so easily. Sonalika tells him she has lost her patience and cannot wait more. Sonalika tells Viraj that Prerna will die when she is on the way to the venue as she tampered the brakes of Prerna’s car. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Puts a Ring on Prerna’s Finger and Enrages Sonalika Further When he Gets a Gift for Her.

Anurag thinks why he is not happy as Prerna is getting engaged to Viraj. Anurag thinks why he feels that this alliance should break. Anurag gets disturbed thinking about Prerna. Prerna on the other hand, gets tensed when Anurag’s photo falls down and feels something bad is going to happen. Anurag gets vivid flashbacks from the past and becomes restless. Suddenly a veil comes and falls on his front mirror, Anurag is unable to see anything and tries to stop his car but panics when the breaks don't work.

In the precap, Dadi tells Shekhar that she does not like Viraj. Shekhar overhears the mechanic talking to someone that he failed the break of a car in which one pregnant lady was driving. Shekhar gets scared.