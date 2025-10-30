In the October 30 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed roll-over contestant Parima Jaswal from Himachal Pradesh to the hot seat. She played an impressive game but got stuck on a tricky question worth INR 7.5 lakh. Despite using two lifelines, Parima answered it incorrectly and walked away with INR 5 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Tutor Shailesh Choudhary’s Dream of Opening an Education Institute Hits a Roadblock With THIS Tough Question Worth INR 12.5 Lakh – Can You Answer It?.

What Happened in the Episode?

After Parima Jaswal exited the game, contestant Sneha Kishor Kapure won the Fastest Finger First round and claimed her place on the hot seat opposite Big B. She got emotional after her selection and told the host that she finally made it after four days of trying. Sneha introduced herself as a resident of Chalisgaon, Maharashtra, and shared that she works as an officer in the Prison Department at Nashik Central Jail. An engineering graduate, Sneha revealed that she is passionate about Civil Services and is preparing for the UPSC and MPSC exams. She hopes to achieve her dream of cracking the competitive exams within the next four years.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

Talking about her game, the young contestant displayed calmness and composure while answering the questions and used her lifelines wisely.

Contestant Sneha Kishor Kapure Wins INR

During the episode, the most difficult question Sneha faced was the INR 25 lakh question. Though she was leaning towards an option, with no lifelines left, she couldn’t muster the courage to choose one and decided to quit the show, walking away with INR 12.5 lakh.

The question was: Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker has also won medals at the national level in which indigenous martial art form?

The options provided were:

A. Silambam

B. Kalapariyattu

C. Thang Ta

D. Sqay

After quitting the game, Big B asked Sneha to make a guess, and the contestant chose Option C, Thang Ta, which turned out to be the right answer. FYI, Thang Ta is a traditional martial art form from the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, which means the art of "sword and spear." ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Atul Khatri Gets Stumped by THIS Mythological Question Worth INR 25 Lakh – Can You Answer It?.

About ‘KBC17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11, 2025. The fan-favourite reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan marks its 25th anniversary this year. KBC17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

