Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently stirred controversy with their candid revelations on the pilot episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Deepika admitted to initially being in an 'open relationship' with Ranveer during the early stages of their romance. However, their honesty faced intense backlash and trolling from netizens, prompting host Karan Johar to address the issue in a subsequent episode. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal They Were 'Secretly Engaged' in 2015 (Watch Video).

During a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Karan expressed his displeasure with the negative reaction, emphasising that the episode was among the best in the show's history due to the couple's genuine and vulnerable sharing. Angered by the trolling, Karan questioned the right of others to judge a personal relationship, flashed a middle finger at the camera, and urged trolls to focus on their own lives. For the unversed, DeepVeer revealed that they were "technically allowed" to see other people until the latter proposed, explaining their strong connection. Ranveer disclosed that within six months of dating, he knew he would marry Deepika, eventually proposing in 2015 on a private island in the Maldives.

Watch Koffee With Karan S8 With DeepVeer

After his firm stand on the matter, Karan has become a target of trolls for speaking on this matter, with many calling out the filmmaker for his gesture.

