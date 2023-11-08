Actress Ananya Panday has talked about her friendship with actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, whom she describes as "consistent people" who message her. From supporting each other during releases to giving brutal honest feedback, Sara, Janhvi and Ananya have been there for each other. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday Spill the Beans on Internet Sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry – Read Details.

Talking about the same, Ananya said, "Whenever any of my trailers, songs or teasers come out. Sara and Janhvi have always been the consistent people who message me. I have a lot of support from them. We are very honest with each other, like Sara showed me a song and I was like 'No Sara, don't do that'."

Watch The Promo Of Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 3 Below:

Ananya and Sara will be seen in the third episode of Koffee With Karan, a tongue-in-cheek show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar. The show already had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol as guests.

