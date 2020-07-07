Imagine a situation you are not at all prepared for, and suddenly it knocks your door. What would be your reaction? Well, talking on the same lines, Television actress, Megha Gupta recently went out for a morning walk without knowing that it's going to be one of the most adventurous rides of her life. Well, her morning run led her into the woods where she also got some natural equipment to workout with. However, things got a bit ugly when the Mamta star was chased by six dogs. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video along with a long caption. TV Actress Megha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Legs In a Super Hot Picture.

Gupta in a long post explained how she had long run back home when six stray dogs ran behind her. She further added how she had earlier handled two doggies, but six was scary. That's not it, as she also expressed how a noble scooter guy helped her or else she would have not reached home alive. In the shared clip, we can see the TV star sweating it out in the wild. Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta Get Divorced, Former Says 'Two Good People Might Not Make for A Great Marriage'.

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, that's quite a terrifying situation which Gupta survived and how. For the unversed, Megha is no more staying in Mumbai but has shifted to Goa. She often teases fans with glimpses from her Goan diaries and people love the same and how.

Earlier, in an interview with BT, she had revealed the reason behind shifting her base to Goa. She had said, “It’s never easy to relocate, as you are constantly bogged down with questions like ‘how’ and ‘when’ in your mind. But, it was my desire to lead a simple, basic and more peaceful life...no air and noise pollution." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).