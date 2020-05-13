Megha Gupta Birthday Special: Edgy to Ecstatic, 7 Fashionable Moments From the Hottie’s Instagram Feed (View Pics)

Television actress and model, Megha Gupta celebrates her 35th birthday on May 13, 2020. The telly star who has taken a break from work and is not seen making her presence felt on the small screen these days is quite regular at posting photos on her Instagram and that’s how she stays in loop with her fans. She is best known for her roles in Kkavyanjali, Kumkum, C.I.D, MTV Big F and more. A scroll through her IG and it's all things bold and sexy. However, what fans don’t notice is that she’s also got this upper taste in a fashion which is unique in its own way. Megha Gupta Hot Photos: From Being Coy Bahu to an Internet Sensation, This Indian TV Actress Has Come a Long Way!
And so on the occasion of her birthday today, we thought of picking some style gems from her Insta account which might just inspire the fashion enthusiast in you. So, without much of ado, let’s begin the style tour. TV Actress Megha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Legs In a Super Hot Picture.
First Things First, Here's Some Pink Madness Paired With Feather Earrings!
A Sparkly Gown With Embroidery On It. Stunning!
Boots up..’coz I am busy doing Sunday 🍳🥓🥨🥖☕️🌄 . . . . . . . #meghagupta #shoot #gown #solo #travel #traveller #solotravel #indian #indianactor #srilanka #colombo #bollywood #mood #sundayfunday #sunday #sundaychills #weekendvibes #instamood #dune #instamoment #hotel #apeaceofwhite #agutfullofgratitude
A Power Pantsuit With The Right Amount Of Sexiness Can Never Go Out Of Style!
Anything that doesn't contribute to your elevation doesn't deserve your attention 🧚♀️🌸 . . . . Shot by @ranveer_dua 📸 HMUA @delsimody 💄 Stylist @tanvi.stylist 👙 Wardrobe @richajaisinghanilabel 💕 Heels @forevernew_india . . . . #MeghaGupta #pink #indian #indianactor #instamood #instamoment #jungle #travel #travelinfluencer #solo #solotravel #solotraveller #heels #powersuit #ruins #shoot #mumbai #apeaceofwhite #monday #quotes #quoteoftheday #mondaymotivation
A Jumpsuit Is Every Girl's Best Friend. Comfy And In-Trend!
"Magic happens when you don't give up, even though you want to. The Universe always falls in love with a stubborn heart."- Jm Storm Boss babe vibes in this @howwhenwearclothing velvet jump suit, which is super stylish and a perfect fit. Works well for a perfect night out too 💃💃💃💃💃 I smell the weekend coming and this is what you should be getting your hands on! Log on to www.howwhenwear.com @howwhenwearclothing @krishna_anand_ . . . . . Shot by @biryanimasala 📸 MUA @makeupbykhushikhivishra 💄 Hair @busy.brushes 💫 . . . . . #meghagupta #socialinfluencer #indian #indianactor #instamood #instamoment #india #jumpsuit #party #weekend #velvel #fashion #dunes #dunesfootwear #chic #deepcolours #trends #fashionbuss #glamour #loudhair #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlife #healthyeating #vegan #raw #bossbabe #getit
Megha's Desi Taste Is Not Basic!
Mira. Jogan 👤 . . . . @urveeadhikaari this outfit was so beautiful 🌸 @simi77 I need to get under your brushes again soon 😘 . . . #meghagupta #mood #monsoon #rains #travel #travelinfluencer #solotravel #solotraveller #socialinfluencer #indian #indianwear #lahenga #mumbai #saturday #weekendvibes #mythology #mothernature #nature #intothewoods #rumi #apeaceofwhite #agutfullofgratitude
She In A Beautiful Six-Yard In White!
Don't apologize for the times you followed your heart. Apologize for all the times you didn't. - via @cwpoet 🌺 . . . Gorgeous gorgeous saree by @chowdhrain Captured by @sachinkhotphotography MUA @talesofshadows . . . #MeghaGupta #TVActor #SocialInfluencer #ActorsLife #travelinfluencer #Influencer #LifestyleInfluencer #WomenEntrepreneur #indian #saree #indianwear #regal #drapes #agutfullofgratitude #apeaceofwhite
Stripes Bottoms Paired With A Plain Top. Perfect!
President of the "Lounge in bed for 30 hours after shower" Club 🤷♀️ 👯♀️💜🔮 . . . . Blast from the past 🌸 . . Shot by @thetiltedlens 💜 . . . #MeghaGupta #TVActor #SocialInfluencer #ActorsLife #travelinfluencer #Influencer #LifestyleInfluencer #WomenEntrepreneur #FitnessLifestyle #FemaleFashion #FitLifeStyle #FashionLovers #LifestylePhotography #NewLifeStyle #diabetes
So that’s it, guys. Those were some of the best style gems from Megha’s Instagram wall and we bet you also agree with us on this. Well, the best part of the actress is that she gives no f**k and lives her life on her rules. Here wishing the badass babe a happy birthday. Stay tuned!