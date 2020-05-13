Megha Gupta Birthday Special: Edgy to Ecstatic, 7 Fashionable Moments From the Hottie’s Instagram Feed (View Pics)

Megha Gupta (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television actress and model, Megha Gupta celebrates her 35th birthday on May 13, 2020. The telly star who has taken a break from work and is not seen making her presence felt on the small screen these days is quite regular at posting photos on her Instagram and that’s how she stays in loop with her fans. She is best known for her roles in Kkavyanjali, Kumkum, C.I.D, MTV Big F and more. A scroll through her IG and it's all things bold and sexy. However, what fans don’t notice is that she’s also got this upper taste in a fashion which is unique in its own way. Megha Gupta Hot Photos: From Being Coy Bahu to an Internet Sensation, This Indian TV Actress Has Come a Long Way!

And so on the occasion of her birthday today, we thought of picking some style gems from her Insta account which might just inspire the fashion enthusiast in you. So, without much of ado, let’s begin the style tour. TV Actress Megha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Legs In a Super Hot Picture.

First Things First, Here's Some Pink Madness Paired With Feather Earrings!

A Sparkly Gown With Embroidery On It. Stunning!

A Power Pantsuit With The Right Amount Of Sexiness Can Never Go Out Of Style!

A Jumpsuit Is Every Girl's Best Friend. Comfy And In-Trend!

Megha's Desi Taste Is Not Basic!

She In A Beautiful Six-Yard In White!

Stripes Bottoms Paired With A Plain Top. Perfect!