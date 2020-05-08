TV Actress Megha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Legs In a Super Hot Picture

Megha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tv actress and model, Megha Gupta is right now grabbing attention with her fitness posts. Megha has done substantial amount of roles in Indian TV industry moving her base to Goa. The actress is right now only focused on fitness, good heath and peace of mind. She often posts things related to work out. Recently, she broke the internet with her super hot picture where she flaunts her toned legs. She is seen resting her legs on a wall, posing for the camera, also revealing that she healed her broken toe. Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta Get Divorced, Former Says 'Two Good People Might Not Make for A Great Marriage'.

She wrote in the caption, "Elevate (it), they said. Who the “they” are can sometimes be a mystery. Not this time. All the lovely humans who care about me and my broken toe, said so. It’s time to listen to them, respect the love they have for me, and respect my body and it’s recovery." The fans were awestruck with her enthusiasm and craze for fitness. Check out the post below.

Megha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Legs

Earlier, Megha spoke about her decision to move to Goa. Revealing the reason to BT, she had said, “It’s never easy to relocate, as you are constantly bogged down with questions like ‘how’ and ‘when’ in your mind. But, it was my desire to lead a simple, basic and more peaceful life...no air and noise pollution." Well, looks like lockdown has worked in Megha's favour, as she looks in an extremely blissful state of mind. Stay tuned with us for more updates on TV celebs.