Megha Gupta Hot Photos: From Being Coy Bahu to an Internet Sensation, This Indian TV Actress Has Come a Long Way!

Indian television actress Megha Gupta best known for her roles in Kkavyanjali and Main Teri Parchhain Hoon has been in the news lately for her latest post on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. The 34-year-old had posted a racy photo in which she flaunted her thunder thighs and how. While the photo post got Meghan in the limelight, it also left fans wondering about her dramatic transformation from being TV’s coy bahu to a bold social media personality. A look at Megha Gupta’s Instagram handle, and you would realise the actress had shed her girl-next-door image to adopt a glam avatar. She is talking about body positivity, self-love, being comfortable in one’s skin, f**k-the-world and a lot more.
“Elevate (it), they said 🦚 Who the “they” are can sometimes be a mystery. Not this time. All the lovely humans who care about me and my broken toe, said so. It’s time to listen to them, respect the love they have for me, and respect my body and it’s recovery 🦶🏻🦵🏻☝🏻🤘🏻,” this was the caption of Megha’s post that brought her back in the media spotlight. Honestly, it was more to do with the risqué pic that people still do not associate Indian television actresses with. For them, female TV stars remain an extension of their on-screen roles that of a typical sanskari bahu! But thanks to the rise of social media platforms, people are learning to differentiate real from the reel.
Megha has worked hard on her body, and she does not restrict herself from flaunting it. Her Instagram is full of photos from her workout session, yoga session, beach photoshoots, glam photoshoots, including boudoir photography. Let us check out Megha Gupta’s beautiful pics that will leave you wanting for more.
1. Golden Glam
Some days I’m the artist, and some days I’m the muse. Both come with their complications, each with its own unwavering power. @ssstudios26 Thank you, every muse needs an artist to bring out angles they don’t see themselves 🧡 . . . . . . . #meghaGupta #shoot #bombay #muse #artist #weekend #zara #bershka #home #chillscenes #goa #india #travel #fat #protein #muscle #health #healthyfood #eggsandbacon #bacon #eggs #guthealth #saturday
2. Tilt Your Head
Elevate (it), they said 🦚 Who the “they” are can sometimes be a mystery. Not this time. All the lovely humans who care about me and my broken toe, said so. It’s time to listen to them, respect the love they have for me, and respect my body and it’s recovery 🦶🏻🦵🏻☝🏻🤘🏻 . . . . . . . . #meghagupta #mood #elevation #heal #travel #rest #health #healthy #nature #fat #muscle #protein #healthyliving #eggsandbacon #eggs #bacon #sun #yoga #yogapose #compressions #boho #goa #india #may #core #strength #movement #core
3. Woke Up Like This
🧚🏻♂️🌸 . . . . . . . . #meghagupta #mood #rest #home #travel #hair #colouredhair #shoot #mumbai #bombay #boho #bohostyle #teal #bluegreen #pink #dreamcatcher #white #goa #india #fat #muscle #protein #eggsandbacon #fish #eggs #bacon #sunset #guthealth #healthy #healthyliving
4. Did Someone Ask For Me?
Susegad life in @santani_wellness 🌊 . . . #MeghaGupta #TVActor #SocialInfluencer #ActorsLife #travelinfluencer #Influencer #traveller #travel #sl #solotravel #srilanka #kandy #santani #santaniwellnessresortandspa #colombo #pool #heat #summer #wellnessresort #wellness #susegadLife #ms #resort #tbt #yoga #yog #yogabody #thursday #goa #victoriassecret
5. Wow 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡
"I am eternally, devastatingly romantic, and I thought people would see it, because 'romantic' doesn't mean 'sugary'. It's dark and tormented - the furor of passion, the despair of an idealism, that you can't attain." - Unknown 🌊 . . . Captured by @vini.shah.501 🦋 . . #weekendvibes #Sunday #meghagupta #mumbai #romantic #romance #idealism #tattoo #travelinfluencer #travel #traveller #socialinfluencer #agutfullofgratitude #peaceofwhite #instamood #weekend
6. My Screen Is On 🔥🔥🔥
7. Sleeping Pretty
Why does it take me 452 snacks to realize that I just have to eat dinner? 🤷♀️🌸🤘🥥🍋🍳🥞 . . . . #meghagupta #megh #meghMalhar #monsoon #denim #white #yellow #wednesday #travel #travelinfluencer #solotravel #instamood #instamoment #indian #indianactor #socialinfluencer #entrepreneur #apeaceofwhite #agutfullofgratitude #bershka
8. Scintillating Beauty
9. Badass Babe
Of tan lines and memories that last a life time 🌞💐 . . . . Bikini set @kaandabeachlife . . . . . #islandlife #tanned #tannedgirl #bikini #bikinibabe #phuket #thailand #pool #poolscenes #print #sun #summer #beach #sand #nature #panwa #travel #travelinfluencer #solotravel #solotraveller #traveller
10. Attitude On Fleek
A.N.T.E.V.A.S.I.N. . . . . Bikini set @kaandabeachlife Shot by @az_photopro MUA @phuket_mua . . . #meghagupta #meghaguptaXKaanda #phuket #thailand #thelifeco #travelinfluencer #travel #traveller #solotravel #socialinfluencer #solotravel #thai #detox #beach #bikini #nature #sand #pokahontas #bohemian #gypsyriver #gypsywoman #amazon #amazonwoman #gypsy #issavibe #bohostyle #boho #burningManImcomingforya
11. Badassery Level = MEGHA GUPTA
12. If Smile Could Kill
“Don’t let birds that can’t fly pick at your feathers.” - Abigail Kuhn 🌸🧚🏻 . . . . . . . #MeghaGupta #shoot #actor #indianactor #mumbai #mood #instamood #instamoment #pink #teal #blue #green #home #solo #solotravel #socialinfluencer #traveller #travelinfluencer #agutfullofgratitude #apeaceofwhite #denim #zara #bershka #wella #coloredhair #quote #week
13. Takes Hell Lot of Hard Work To Reach This Level
Surrendering to not knowing ||| 🦋 ||| . . . . . . . . . #MeghaGupta #monday #mondayMotivation #yoga #camelpose #asana #shoot #brach #sun #sand #phuket #lifeco #thailand #thai #travel #bikini #kaanda #green #blue #detox #nature #travelinfluencer #mothernature #fatherocean #yogasana #pose #travel #raw #vegan #juicecleanse #apeaceofwhite
14. Who? Me?
It’s going to take a whole lot of brave and a little bit of Universe. And you have got both within you to make it happen 🌍🌟🌈🪐🌦☀️ . . . . . . #MeghaGupta #iphone #phuket #thailand #thai #mood #shoot #beach #sun #sand #nature #travel #bikinilife #bikini #bikinibabe #travel #raw #vegan #detox #waterfast #solotravel #travelinfluencer #friyay #friday #weekendvibes
15. Modern-Age Cinderella
16. Lingerie ✅ Red Lip ✅
17. Off-Duty Mermaid
18. And This Is For Those Who Can't Handle Megha's Personality
Realise that with your energy, you penetrate the world. What you put out, comes back to you, the good, the bad, and the ugly. What you fu^*, fu^*s you 🦋🦚🌦🍳😈🥓🍤🍖🥩☕️🥃 . . . . . . . #meghagupta #mood #weekend #boho #boholife #islandliving #tropic #goa #india #travel #travelinfluencer #agutfullofgratitude #nofilter #bohovibes #health #fitness #carnivorediet #friday
So, that was some of the hottest pics from her Instagram account. It is lovely to see the actress live on her terms and not be bogged down by log kya kahenge. And that’s what makes Megha Gupta a total badass.