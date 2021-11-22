Michael Kenneth Williams as Omar Little in The Wire (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

November 22 marks the 55th birth anniversary of Michael Kenneth Williams. He was best known for playing the role of Omar Little in HBO's crime-drama series The Wire and for his character as Albert "Chalky" White on period-crime drama TV show Broadwalk Empire. He earned huge recognition and fame when he appeared as Omar in The Wire. His strong and powerful avatar in The Wire is surely something that brings a game changing vibes with positive touch. He was fantastic on the show as his attitude, way of handling things and giving a cool vibes was at it's peak. His manly presence has made a deep mark on hearts of every audience, as it was great to watch Williams on screen. Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K Williams, Says ‘A Real Pleasure to Work With You and Call You a Friend’.

Williams bagged Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performances in Bessie, When They See Us, The Night Of and Lovecraft Country, etc. He also reappeared in NBC's sitcom Community from 2011 to 2012. Williams also featured on several flicks like The Road, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Baby Gone, Inherent Vice and Motherless Brooklyn, etc. Michael K. Williams' Family Believes Oscar, Emmy on the Cards.

On the occasion of Michael Kenneth Williams' birth anniversary, let's hear some of his quotes as Omar Little from The Wire which prove he was an absolute game changer:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by late Michael Kenneth Williams as Omar Little from The Wire. Williams passed away on September 6, 2021, it's been just few months we have lost such a legendary actor. He had left a very lavish spot in the hearts of the audience. With this we finish off and dedicate this day remembering this classic actor and producer.

