Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Late actor Michael K. Williams' family believes a posthumous Oscar and Emmy Award is on the cards based on the actor's not-yet-released projects he starred in before his tragic death.

Michael's nephew- Dominic Dupont, told TMZ that while the family is upset that the actor did not win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Lovecraft Country', they are hopeful a few upcoming projects could secure him the honorary award.

Dominic pointed two upcoming films Michael starred in - the thriller '892' and civil war-era drama 'Surrounded'.

The late star's nephew has not seen his uncle's work in these films yet but believes the flicks give him a chance for an Oscar win because he had the "unparalleled ability to bring characters to life."

As for the future Emmy, Dominic told TMZ that his uncle's role in season 2 of the Vice TV docuseries 'Black Market' could get him to bag the golden trophy.

Dominic also added that everyone at the Emmys was gracious to him and his wife and that they felt Michael's energy in the room.

He told TMZ that Billy Porter and Jurnee Smollett greeted him and his family and expressed their sympathy while also making it clear they wanted Michael's legacy to live on.

For the unversed, the late actor did not win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Lovecraft Country'. It went to Tobias Menzies for his portrayal of Prince Phillip in 'The Crown'. (ANI)

