The fans of Mirzapur 2 are right now just jumping with excitement. Why? Because finally, the makers have blessed them with the release date of the premiere of this Amazon Prime original series. The crime series' first season was a rage and how. The fans kept on asking the makers to release the second season but left clueless with no answer. Now after a brief teasing from the makers' side, the streaming date is out and it is 23 October 2020. Mirzapur 2 Is Arriving Soon! Makers Share Glimpse of Fan Frenzy Around The Amazon Prime Series (Watch Video).

The new teaser dropped by on the site taking the fans once again into the flashback. The footage shows the glimpse of the previous episodes and the iconic moments from them. The revenge driven episodes are the foundation of the next season as far as we can see. Ali Fazal is narrating in the backdrop and promises a cold revenge for the situation he has been put into. Check out the teaser below.

Watch Teaser:

The cast of the season one included Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It has to be seen how the fans take the new season to heart! Are you excited about the trailer?

