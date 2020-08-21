After a super long wait, the makers of Mirzapur finally have something good to tell! The crime thriller series on Amazon Prime was an instant hit amongst the fans. Since the successful of run of season 1, there has been a massive demand of quick release of season 2. And here it is. Arriving soon. Mirzapur 2 has been officially announced by the makers with an interesting teaser and it is naturally the top trend on social media since then! Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal is Happy About Going to Work, Visits the Studio to Start Dubbing for the New Season.

In the newly dropped teaser, the makers haven't given anything out. In fact, it is more of a gratitude video for the fans who kept the hype up. Fans have been commenting and tweeting incessantly asking about the arrival of the impending season 2 and that's what is shown in this video. However, the video ends with a glimpse of Ali Fazal's character who is seen limping. Check out the video below.

Mirzapur 2 Fan Frenzy:

#ms2w but just this one last time 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ux2qbMJtPc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

For those who are not familiar with the world of Mirzapur, the key cast of season one included Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Mirzapur 2 is scheduled to premiere in September 2020. Stay tuned for more updates.

