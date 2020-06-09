Mona Singh Opens Up On Married Life With Husband Shyam Rajagopalan, Says 'What I Like About Him is That He Lets Me Be'

Mona Singh and Shyam Rajagopalan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Mona Singh tied the knot with her boyfriend Shyam Rajagopalan in December 2019. And while her move was a pleasant shock to her fans, Mona did upload her wedding photos and so did her bestie Gaurav Gera, ensuring that the actress' fans were also given a glimpse into her wedding. And Mona, who is usually tight-lipped about her personal space, remained so too with regards to Shyam. However, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai actress revealed some husband secrets. Mona Singh and Shyam Ties the Knot In Mumbai On December 27, 2019! View Wedding Pics Inside.

"I have known him for the last five years, I met him at a friend's birthday party and we kind of hit it off. He is a very funny man and that was one big pick for me. I like people with a good sense of humour. What I like about him is that he lets me be. He doesn't want to change a single thing about me, I can be very annoying and irritating at times but he's very cool, he doesn't say things. I like him, I respect him, he respects me, we give each other space, we do things together, it's fun," revealed Mona. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Mona Singh Says Her ALTBalaji Show Is Real, Dark and Toxic.

She also added that her and Shyam's honeymoon trips to Italy and Spain, went to kaput because of COVID-19 lockdown and that the on-going quarantine period was like their honeymoon. While Mona might not be one of those actress to indulge in some over-dramatic roles, her real-life prince charming's marriage proposal for her was no less than a film.

Recalling Shyam's proposal, Mona revealed to the portal, "He proposed to me in October, just before my birthday and I was so surprised the way the whole episode of the proposal happened to be. I was in his car and he popped out the ring and he stopped in the middle of the road and I was looking at him like 'what' and he said, 'will you marry me' and he just made me wear the ring. I was like 'hello at least let me say yes or no.'" Well, dreamy enough for us!!