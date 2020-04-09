Mukesh Khanna Reveals That He Rejected Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Says 'I Am Against the Way She Projects Women in Her Daily Soaps'

Mukesh Khanna, Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Facebook, IANS)

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has made it abundantly clear that he absolutely hates Ekta Kapoor's version of Mahabharat. Titled Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, the show aired from July 2008 to November 2008 and was not that big a hit with the masses. In fact, Mukesh Khanna, who made the character of Bhishma eternal in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat, lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for ruining the Hindu epic with her 2008 version of the show. Mukesh Khanna Hates Ekta Kapoor’s 2008 Show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and The Reason is a Tattoo!.

After lashing out at Kapoor for choosing a Draupadi with a tattoo on her shoulder and for dressing up her Pandavas like Greek Gods, Mukesh revealed to E Times TV that Ekta had offered him the role of Bhishma Pitamah's father King Shantanu. Mukesh Khanna Takes a Sly Dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Says ‘Ramayan and Mahabharat’s Rerun Will Help People Like Her Who Have No Knowledge’.

Said Mukesh, "You will be surprised to know I got a call from Ekta Kapoor's production house for her version of Mahabharat when she was making it. They offered me to play the role of Shantanu (Bhishma Pitamah's father) I told them 'Do you really think I will do Shantanu after playing Bhishma' ?. She made a mockery of Mahabharat. She took all the daily soap actors and tried to make Mahabharat. They were flaunting tattoo's and six-pack abs. If you want to make Mahabharat rise about it and don't try to ape it. Ekta must be very angry with me because I have spoken a lot about the kind of content she makes. I am against the way she projects women in her daily soaps." Nitish Bharadwaj, Mahabharat's Krishna, Defends Sonakshi Sinha From Mukesh Khanna's Jibe On Her Ignorance of Ramayan!.

Recalling how the selection process for his role in the B.R.Chopra epic took place, Mukesh revealed, "I did 15 films before bagging the role of Bhishma Pitamah. I had given a proper look test wearing a beard and a mustache. We were selected on the basis of our audition and they were elected and that's why they did not look like the characters. She completely ruined it, satyanash kar diya tha." We wonder what the soap queen has to say to all of this.