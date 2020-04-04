Mukesh Khanna Takes a Sly Dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Says ‘Ramayan and Mahabharat’s Rerun Will Help People Like Her Who Have No Knowledge’

Mukesh Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a 21 days lockdown in the country wherein keeping up oneself self-quarantined is getting difficult day-by-day. The only hope here to binge-watch and keep oneself entertained. And amid such crisis, it was Doordarshan who brought its 90s iconic shows to the small screen once again and made everyone joyous. Not just serials like Bymokesh Bakshi, Circus, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh are back, but mythological tales like Ramayan and Mahabharat have also made its comeback. Well, talking about the return of these mythological shows, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna in his recent interview with Times of India targeted Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and expressed how the rerun of these sagas will be beneficial for people like her. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Taking a sly dig at the Dabangg actress, Mukesh hinted that people like Sonakshi who has less knowledge about Indian sagas will benefit from the re-telecast of these shows. He was quoted saying, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.”

FYI, if you recollect, Sonakshi was slammed online left, right and centre when she had appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's, Kaun Banega Crorepati and was unable to answer the person's name for whom Lord Hanuman had brought the sanjeevani in the Ramayan. Sinha had used a lifeline to crack this question. Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015.

Earlier in 2014 in an interview with TOI, Mukesh had also raised concerns over the epic tales been exploited in the name of creativity. “I tried watching them but the way they keep twisting the plot, stuffing tales unheard of selling that in the name of creativity is something I find disgusting. They make a serial on Maharana Pratap and keep showing the exploits of young Maharana for years. Same goes for Rani Laxmibai. FYI, Mukesh had portrayed the role of Bhisma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s 90s serial Mahabharat. Stay tuned!