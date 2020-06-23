Well, it can be recalled that when the whole Naagin 4 going off-air hullabaloo began in May, it was reported that the first casualty had come in the form of Rashami Desai. The actress was reportedly asked to not report to shooting for Naagin 4 once the shoot would resume after lockdown. Soon followed news of how the show was being pulled off air and Ekta too confirmed the news. In the video, Ekta admitted to not paying much attention to Naagin 4 and took full responsibility for the show not scoring high on the TRP card. Rashami Desai Asked to Exit Naagin 4 after Makers Slash their Shooting Budget?.

However, Ekta did assure Naagin 4 fans that the show will get a logical ending and that once the lockdown is lifted, they will shoot for a 'fantastic' finale. However, what was not clear in this picture was whether or not Rashami, who had entered the show only a few days before the lockdown was implemented, would be a part of the show, for she was playing Shalaka, Vijayendra Kumeria's character Dev's wife. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

And the good news is that Rashami will be a part of Naagin 4 finale. The actress will be shooting for the show on June 26. A source told SpotboyE that the team will commence shooting for their remaining 4-5 episodes soon after the set is sanitised and prepped as per the SOPs issued by the Government of Maharashtra. Rashami also confirmed the news to the portal but did not divulge many details. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Alongside Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna? (Deets Inside).

Ekta, in her video, had also mentioned that her team would immediately jump into Naagin 5 after Naagin 4 ends. Names like Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and Shivin Narang have come up as probable lead actors of Naagin 5. It is also being reported that Karan Patel, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti have been roped in to play pivotal cameos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).