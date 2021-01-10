Well, while fans on one hand are celebrating Naagin 5 hottie Sharad Malhotra's birthday on January 10, here's a dil dehlane wali news- Naagin 5 is all set to go off air in the month of February. Yes, you read that correctly. Naagin 5, which was brought on to compensate for the dismal performance of Naagin 4, will soon bid good bye to its ardent viewers after a journey of 6 months. Starring Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles, Naagin 5 grabbed TRPs for Surbhi and Sharad's terrific on-screen chemistry and for Mohit's TV comeback in a negative avatar. Naagin 5 Teaser: Surbhi Chandna as Icchadhari Nagin Slapping Sharad Malhotra’s Cheel Is The Stupidest Video You Will See on Internet Today.

“Naagin 5 will go off air in February after a six-month run. The date is not yet final. The team is already aware of the development. The last episode will be shot by the end of this month,” a source was quoted as saying in Bombay Times. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

However, the Naagin 5 slot will reportedly be re-claimed by Ekta Kapoor who will be bringing her show based on vampires to the same slot. This will be Ekta's second rendezvous with the vampire genre after her hit Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani on Star One. Well, while developments for that show are being kept under the wraps for now, it is expected to be a show as grand as Ekta's Naagin franchise.

