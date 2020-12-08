The trailer of ZEE5's upcoming flick Nail Polish is finally out and it promises you a murder mystery like never before. This one stars Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul and Rajit Kapur playing key roles. The movie is a courtroom drama that promises you entertainment with a pinch of reality. Arjun plays the role of a lawyer whose only aim is to win the case he is fighting against the opposition. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into how Rampal makes every attempt to get the accused acquitted. However, there is a reason for it. Nail Polish: Arjun Rampal’s Upcoming Courtroom Drama Is All About Illusions.

The trailer opens with Sid Jaisingh (Rampal) who is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he turns out to be victorious in the Veer Singh’s (Manav Kaul) case. On the other hand, we get to see that Veer is charged with two murders of migrant children. However, simple the story sounds, we bet, once out, it will be dark and full of revelation. The film also features Anand Tiwari, Madhoo and Samreen Kaur. Nail Polish Teaser: Arjun Rampal’s Mysterious Courtroom Thriller Looks Dark (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Tagging his upcoming film as promising, Arjun Rampal had earlier said in a statement, “With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special.”

Helmed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this ZEE5 original will start streaming on January 1, 2021, on the said OTT platform. So, after watching the trailer, are you excited for it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

