Digital is the new normal and so these days many filmmakers are going the OTT way. It's that spot where you can watch different kinds of cinema at your fingertips. ZEE5 is one such video streaming giant which has series as well as films for its audience. And the latest one to be part of the list is Arjun Rampal starrer Nail Polish. The teaser of this dark thriller has finally dropped online and it looks intriguing. Rampal is quite an intense actor and so going by the plot, he is a perfect cast as the lead. Arjun Rampal Birthday Special: From ‘Mughal Road’ to ‘Nastik’, Every Upcoming Project of the ‘Daddy’ Actor.

The teaser starts with quite an amazing shot where we see Arjun immersing his face inside the water. As the video proceeds further, we see a puzzled man, a woman ruining her lipstick, a man with a joker's nose and finally, it ends with blood. The film tells the story of a respected man who gets accused of killing two children. But during the trial, his mind splits and he turns into two different personalities. Arjun Rampal Quarantined At Home After Co-Stars Manav Kaul And Anand Tiwari Test Positive For COVID-19 On The Sets Of ‘Nail Polish’.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

Nail Polish is helmed by Bugs Bhargava and apart from Arjun will see Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, Madhoo and Samreen Kaur playing key roles. Well, after looking at the above video, we are damn excited about this mysterious drama. So, did you like the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

