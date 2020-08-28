Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta who has been in the spotlight for both her professional and personal life. And now, the lady has her own Netflix show inspired on her life and she also has acted in it. The series trails the life of Masaba Gupta and how she had the fashion keeda in her since she was a kid and how she turned her dreams into reality. Masaba Masaba Trailer: Get Ready To Witness Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta’s Bittersweet Life From August 28 On Netflix (Watch Video).

The show also shows how everything was not rosy for Masaba and how she too, had to face quite a few struggles, personal and professional. In all, her real life, with a dash of fiction masala, summed up the show Masaba Basaba, which received rave reviews and a thumbs up from the audience. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama - It Can't Get Better than This.

Check Out Some of The Twitter Reactions Below:

A Compliment of the Highest Order:

Enjoyed #MasabaMasaba" on Netflix today, n it's worth watching..fabulous show, n m officially Masaba's fan now.. She is talented, fierce, beautiful n amazing.N she has acted way better than many of her actor friends.Neenaji is the "x-factor" of the show @MasabaG @Neenagupta001 pic.twitter.com/uE2s7qnChi — Amit Dixit (@IamAmit_Dixit) August 28, 2020

A 'Full Package' Show:

Just watched #masabamasaba on @netflix One of the best series to show the inside life/Ups and downs of being a Designer, Thank you @NetflixIndia for giving us an amazing series once again, to love, laugh, cry and experience millions of emotions in one single show. Loved it! ❤💫 — Radhika Batra (@RadhikaBatra1) August 28, 2020

All Episodes In One Day:

I have seen all episode today of "masaba masaba" on @netflix 😝😝 Its soo awwsome 💕💕💕💕@MasabaG great work 👍 god bless to u and neena ji@Neenagupta001 ❤️#MasabaMasaba — ꜱʜᴇᴇɴ🦋 (@sidkiniecee) August 28, 2020

Masaba's ACting Skills Get A Thumbs-Up:

@MasabaG is such a good actor!! Never would have thought, currently watching #MasabaMasaba @NetflixIndia — Bhumika Thakkar (@bhumika_t) August 28, 2020

Want More of Masaba Masaba... Netflix and Masaba Are You Hearing This?

Why is #MasabaMasaba only 6 episodes long?? Really wanted more 😢@Neenagupta001 and @MasabaG are all kinds of BRILLIANT ✨ ✨ — Miss Mojo Jojo (@shw8ster) August 28, 2020

One More Masaba Masaba Fan:

Watching #MasabaMasaba and totally loving it. @MasabaG you're so good! act better than a lot of people! ❤ also, "only sonam kapoor can send you to a therapist who has more issues than you😂" @HouseofMasaba — Ekta (@crazyvaruniac_) August 28, 2020

A Masaba Admirer For Life:

I Just Have To Say I Have Fallen In Love With You Yet Again @MasabaG You Have Been An Inspiration Since Year Thru Your Art And Craft In Fashion And You As A Person And Now Yet Again As An Actor #MasabaMasaba On @NetflixIndia Has Just Been So Amazing Beyond Words Much Respect 💖 — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) August 28, 2020

The show dropped o Netflix on August 28 and has been lauded by Twitterati for Masaba's more than stellar acting skills and also the appearances that her real mother Neena Gupta makes in the 6-episode series. All in all, Masaba Masaba is a hit with the masses and some even want more of the Netflix original series.

