Masaba Masaba Review: I am being honest in asserting that I was among the many ones who bought 'fake Masaba Gupta' prints when they dominated the market place. They were a big rage back then and Masaba has been my obsession ever since. No, I am not making up this stuff simply 'cos I am reviewing her new Netflix series but it's a genuine admiration coming from her admirer. Masaba, like her mother, Neena Gupta is brilliant in her profession. She's fiercely independent and her designs emulate her confident self. But what happens when she tries to foray into a completely different zone? The one that's interestingly mastered by her mum. Is she an odd duckling trying to establish her base or is she natural in the acting department? You are about to find out. OTT Releases Of The Week: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Bobby Deol’s Aashram, Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba and More - Movies and Web Shows to Catch Up.

Masaba's new series, Masaba Masaba for Netflix is a refreshing change to the otherwise gritty and gore content available all over. It makes you smile even chuckle at times. The six-episode series as we know revolves around designer Masaba Gupta's life. But it's not completely non-fiction. The writer has taken creative liberty, added few extra characters and even renamed the ones who were really a part of her life. It gives you an insight into her celebrity world and also makes you aware of the kind of person she is.

What really worked in Masaba Masaba's favour is the director's decision to not paint any glossy picture. Celebrities have their own struggles, personal crisis and differences like all of us. What's worse? Their issues are being discussed in the public domain. Masaba Masaba makers probably tried to paint a real picture and even succeeded at it to a great extent. The series highlights her journey, focusses on her relationships and finally makes you aware that everything is not always hunky-dory.

Masaba's relationship with her mother and actress Neena Gupta is beautifully explored in this series. Though Neena Gupta comes across as a modern-day-mum who believes in giving all the freedom to her child, she's still scared and quite traditional with her thoughts. She believes in giving space but also expects to be that 'emergency contact' in her daughter's life. Their scenes together will definitely remind you of the bond you share with your mommy dearest and even make you emotional at times. Masaba Masaba Does Not Only Celebrate Neena & Masaba’s Mother-Daughter Bond but Also Highlights Their Flaws and Insecurities, Says Director Sonam Nair.

Also, the production design of the series is in sync with the designer's artistic persona. Right from the opening credits to Neena Gupta's apartment, everything's designed keeping a few terms like 'vibrant, colourful and radiant' in mind. For those who love such aesthetics will find themselves enjoying every scene and appreciating every frame.

Coming to performances, Masaba in natural on-screen. Credit those acting genes in her but she looks effortless. It almost feels like you are sitting in a corner and watching her interact with others. She's not acting, she's living her own character without adding any touch of drama to it. She's a delight and should continue exploring this space. Neena Gupta's charmer as always. She's the kind of mothers you know exist in real-life. Like Masaba, Neena Gupta too is enjoying her character and being her own self. She's as natural as you'd expect her to be and there's never a dull moment in a scene with her around.

Rytasha Rathore as Masaba's friend is authentic. She's lively, she's fun and she's the kind of friend you need in your life. Smaran Sahu as the artist who collaborates with her for a new collection is eye candy. He's charm is bound to make you swoon.

Watch Masaba Masaba Trailer Here

While Masaba Masaba would be adored by creatively inclined freaks like me, it may or may not appeal to a wider range of audiences. Now, what do I mean when I say 'creatively inclined'? It simply means that unless you love the glamour world or believe you adore the fashion space, you won't be able to enjoy everything that's happening on-screen. Yes, it has the right amount of drama, emotions and all other ingredients that make for a compelling narrative and yet, you won't find yourself rooting for this series. I know I belong to this zone so my obsession and liking for it is certain.

Direction by Sonam Nair is fine. She does a good job of handling and displaying Masaba's different emotions. The graph from being a confident woman to someone who's emotionally drained out is shown just right. Gupta excels in conveying one too many emotions and kudos to the director for trusting her capabilities and helping her in the process.

Speaking of negative traits, Masaba Masaba has few of its own. It's a restricted six-episode series, so I found the storytelling to be very rushed. Again, this is the admirer in me talking. You may be contented with what you saw on your laptop screens. Also, the pacing is slightly problematic in the first two episodes. It feels a bit slow. Neil Bhoopalam, I think was wasted as the investor in Masaba's designer brand. For an actor of his calibre, he deserved a well-sketched out and prominent character.

Yay

Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta

Sonam Nair Direction

Rytasha Rathore

Smaran Sahu

Nay

Neil Bhoopalam

Pacing Issues

More Episodes

Final Thoughts

Masaba has a life beyond her brand and beyond those Instagram stories. If you think you want to know her real self, go for it.

Rating: 3.5

