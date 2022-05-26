Hayden Christensen returns to the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This will be him returning to Star Wars for the first time since Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. However, Christensen is down to return as the character once more after Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor recently showcased interest in wanting his own spinoff show. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen Is Ecstatic About Playing Darth Vader in the Upcoming Series.

Hayden Christensen is down for a #DarthVader spinoff show after #ObiWanKenobi "There's more there to explore ... I would love [to] continue my journey with him" (via @ETCanada) pic.twitter.com/KgelJ31szL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 26, 2022

