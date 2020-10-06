Get ready for an exciting week of premium OTT content. Many new movies and series are all set to start streaming on various platforms this week including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot Select, Sony LIV, MX Player etc. Once again, we have a movie that was forced to ditch the theatrical route amid a pandemic and drop on a streamer. Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer romantic comedy, Ginny Weds Sunny will release on Netflix on October 9. The trailer of the film looked interesting and the song 'Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag' is a hit already. Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag Song: Mika’s Classic Gets a Groovy Twist As Vikrant Massey aka Sunny and Yami Gautam aka Ginny Swing to the Tunes (Watch Video).

Also, the controversial docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India has dropped on Netflix, albeit with one episode missing. The docu-series talks about the fortunes and the misfortunes of the richest men of India like Vijay Mallya. Speaking of which, Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta Story, is releasing on Sony LIV this week on October 9. Adam Sandler's next comedy, Hubie Halloween, is releasing on October 7. Fans of Sandler's comedy are in for a big treat with this funny film. Bad Boy Billionaires Review: Netflix Documentary Series Offers an Arresting Look at Rise and Fall of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy.

For ones with distinct tastes, Gandii Baat season 5 is all set to stream on Zee5 and AltBalaji this week. The Haunting of Bly Manor, a standalone sequel to The Haunting of Hill House will also scare you from October 9, 2020. The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer: New Creepy Netflix Series Will Turn the Screws of Your Mind (Watch Video).

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. To The Lake: October 7, 2020

2. The Haunting of Bly Manor: October 9. 2020

3. Fast & Furious Space Racers Rio: October 9, 2020

4. Bad Boy Billionaires: India: October 5, 2020

SonyLIV

1. Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta Story: October 9, 2020

MX Player

1. High: October 7, 2020

AltBalaji / ZEE5

1. Gandii Baat Season 5: October 8, 2020

2. Expiry Date: October 9, 2020

Hoichoi

1. Bonyo Premer Golpo 2: October 9, 2020 | Bengali

VOOT Select

1. The Comedy Store: October 5, 2020

2. The Good Lord Bird: October 5, 2020

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Ginny Weds Sunny: October 9, 2020

2. Hubie Halloween: October 7, 2020

3. David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet: October 4, 2020 | Documentary

4. Deaf U: October 9, 2020 | Documentary

5. The Forty-Year Old Version: October 9, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1. Black Box: October 6, 2020

2. Varma: October 6, 2020 | Tamil

AHA Video

1. Android Kattappa: October 9, 2020 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Right Stuff: October 9, 2020 | Documentary

