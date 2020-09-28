If you love recreated songs, then hold your breath as the original singer-composer of 90s hit "Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag", Mika Singh is all set to wow you again with his remix version of the same melody. This time he has tweaked his own masterpiece for Netflix original, Ginny Weds Sunny which stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey as the leads. In the track, both of the stars look spectacular and will make you go gaga over their moves. Meanwhile, the particular old song has also been recreated for Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawaani. Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's Rom-Com Looks Fun, Likeable and Entertaining (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the remixed song, it is rapper Badshah and singer Neha Kakkar who have joined hands with Mika to give fans a groovy anthem-like never before. Right from the newly added vocals to the sizzling fashion of the Vikrant and Yami, the song looks appealing and ofcourse a sure cut chartbuster. In the track, we also get a glimpse of the three singers. Ginny Weds Sunny's LOL Song: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam Groove Punjabi Style In This Peppy Number (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

This song has been composed by Mika Singh and Payal Dev. Helmed by Puneet Khanna, Ginny Weds Sunny is a tale of two souls where arranged marriage is the main plot. The film releases on October 9, 2020, on Netflix. Coming back to the song, tell us in the comment section your reaction to it? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).