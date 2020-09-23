The producers of The Haunting of Hill House welcome you to a new home. The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor has dropped on the internet. It is scary, spooky, and seems to have an emotional torrent as its predecessor. The new footage doesn't reveal much about the plot, but we know that it is loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 novel The Turn of the Screw. To date, readers argue about the interpretations of the novel. It will be interesting to see how the chaos and confusion embedded into the story translates on screen. Also, kids in an eerie atmosphere will always induce anxiety. Bly Manor has plenty of those. The Haunting of Bly Manor Teaser: Netflix's 'Hill House' Followup Looks Intriguing and Creepy (Watch Video).

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen return from the first series to play completely new characters here. Thus, ushering the show into an American Horror Story like territory, where actors continue playing different roles over multiple seasons. The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts on the streamer on October 9. If you are able to resist watching it right away, it could make a great watch for Halloween 2020. Evil Eye Trailer: Producer Priyanka Chopra's Horror Film Embedded With Indian Superstitions Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer For The Haunting Of Bly Manor Here:

As a creepy piano cover of Mötley Crüe’s "Home Sweet Home", we are introduced to the main characters. A nanny is brought into an English home in the 1980s to take care of two oprhaned children by their uncle. Dark secrets await for her. At one point she tells the children, "Your parents loved you so, so much. In a way, they’ll always be here." We know that will turn out to be a poor choice of words. Don't we?

The makers have also said that apart from The Turn of the Screw, other works by Henry James has also inspired the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).