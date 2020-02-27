Outer Range: Josh Brolin to Topline Amazon's Mystery Series

Josh Brolin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin is set to headline Amazon's new thriller series Outer Range. The show hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment which has an overall deal with the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brolin, 52, will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Ava DuVernay, Victoria Mahoney Working on Series Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel ‘Dawn’

Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment. The Responders: Martin Freeman to Play a Night-Shift Cop in the Upcoming BBC Series.

Brolin will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated Dune remake, and Flag Day, opposite Sean Penn and Miles Teller.