That actor Pearl V Puri has the best fans from among other fandoms is a fact that was recently proven. On one request from the actor, his fans took to the streets to feed more than 300 animals and birds as a unique birthday gift for him. The actor, who turns a year older today, in a video, requested her fans that instead of sending him extravagant birthday gifts, they put that money to a noble use and feed strays who have suffered the most during the lockdown. Apart from doing his part for the society, Pearl also plans to go to an NGO and then spend time at home this year on his birthday. Pearl V Puri Drives Home From Mumbai To Agra, Reveals He Undertook The Roadtrip Because of His Worried Mother (Read Deets).

After helping a hundred spot boys in need during the lockdown, Pearl V Puri turned his attention to animals and birds. On the occasion of her birthday, he requested his fans to not buy or send any gifts to him, instead feed animals and birds in their vicinity. His fans listened to him and have helped over 300 creatures. In fact, the actor had reached out to his fans one month before his birthday and requested them to feed stray dogs or animals and birds they come across and to click a picture while feeding them and send it to him. He has been sharing these stories, encouraging others. Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Extends Financial Help to More Than 100 Spot Boys, Transfers Money Into Their Bank Accounts.

Says Pearl, "The idea is to make people realize that one should help those who are hungry and how it makes you feel. I feel like parents guide their kids, I am doing the same with my followers. I know I love them and they love me, and though I’m not their parent (laughs), I am trying to make a difference in their lives as they look up to me. As humans, it’s our responsibility to help the strays and other animals, as it must be tough for many animals to procure food in this lockdown. This initiative is to make people realize this small gesture helps someone and gives them happiness too." Pearl V Puri’s Latest Picture With His Furry Friend Newton Is Just PAW-Tastic!.

The actor recently drove all the way back to Agra to be with his parents after travel lockdown restrictions were lifted. Ask him about his birthday plans and the actor reveals, "I’ve not planned much. I will start my day with the blessing from my parents, will go to an NGO as I do each year, and spend my birthday with my family, which is the best gift." Happy Birthday Pearl!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).