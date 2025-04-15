HBO has confirmed the first cast members for the upcoming Harry Potter series. It has announced the names of the actors who will play key roles in the famous TV series, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the cast now includes the following series regulars: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Nick Frost in Talks To Play Iconic Half-Giant Rubeus Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ Series.

In addition, Luke Thallon has joined in the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell. Paul Whitehouse will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch in the TV series. Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, expressed happiness on the new cast and said that they cannot wait to bring such talents onboard.

Meet the New Cast of ‘Harry Potter’ Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

"We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch," they said, as quoted by Variety.

"We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life," added Francesca Gardner and Mark Mylod.

According to Variety, these are the first confirmed actors for the highly anticipated series. For the main roles -- Harry, Ron, and Hermione -- HBO launched an open casting call in the fall, with over 30,000 submissions.

Variety reported that the show is expected to begin filming this summer.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on HBO's Succession and His Dark Materials, will serve as the writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod, acclaimed for directing episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession, will helm multiple episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod bring their experience and accolades to the project, having garnered Emmy awards for their contributions to HBO's acclaimed series. Gardiner's previous projects also include producing credits on Killing Eve and The Rook, while Mylod has also directed for shows like The Last of Us and Shameless. 'Three Guesses': JK Rowling Takes a Jibe at ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Cryptic Social Media Post.

Originally slated for HBO Max, the Harry Potter series is now part of a strategic move to position it as an HBO original, aligning with Warner Bros. Discovery's broader content strategy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.