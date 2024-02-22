Rakshak India's Braves - Chapter 2 Review: What do Amazon miniTV's Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 and Siddharth Anand's Fighter, released this year, have in common? Both deal with the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, where an Indian military convoy was targeted by a suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district, resulting in casualties among our brave forces. While Fighter focuses on a fictional set of characters leading a narrative threaded by real-life events, Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 centres around two real-life bravehearts who put their country before their own lives to prevent terrorists from striking again. With Barun Sobti leading the three-episode series, there is never a dull moment, with the focus on keeping the proceedings as riveting as possible while highlighting the bravery of the armed forces in nearly every scene. Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti’s Series Showcases Gritty Fight Against Terror.

After the Pulwama attack, the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert. Meanwhile, terrorists identify another opportunity to strike when they learn that the Defence Minister of India and the Army Chief are planning to visit the state to pay their respects to the fallen heroes. During a checkpost inspection, Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti) of Rashtriya Rifles prevents a terrorist from killing a hostage. While examining the deceased militant's possessions, Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur (Vishwas Kini) stumble upon a sniper rifle that leads them into a three-day operation to hunt down the terrorists and prevent another disaster of Pulwama's magnitude.

Watch the Trailer of Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2:

Occasionally, Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 delves into clichéd, melodramatic storytelling commonly seen in war-based films and shows, especially when it concentrates on the personal lives of the protagonists. Fortunately, this is a minor flaw as the series doesn't take too much time to refocus on Sombir and his quest to uncover the antagonist's plans. The army's race against time to apprehend the villains provides plenty of compelling thrills grounded in realism.

There are a couple of standout moments in the show, such as the shootout at a hideout in Haaraka village and the final showdown in the last episode set in a school, which also provides some poignant moments. The action choreography in these scenes is commendable, with special mention to cinematography (Jitan Harmeet Singh). Juggernaut Productions Ties Up With Pratilipi to Develop Content for OTT.

Regarding performances, casting Barun Sobti as the lead is a masterstroke. Sobti, still an underrated performer deserving more attention from the industry, delivers a solid, grounded performance without unnecessary machoism. Providing firm support is Vishwas Kini, who shines particularly in the final episode. Although Surbhi Chandna's character, Singh's wife, doesn't get much scope due to the show's efforts to keep focus on the military operation, she excels in each scene, nailing the Haryanvi accent quite well.

Final Thoughts on Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2

What we appreciate most about Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 is its portrayal of patriotism without relying on forced displays of chest-thumping nationalism or excessive dialoguebaazi. The show offers a poignant tribute to our armed forces, guided by Barun Sobti's outstanding performance. Despite occasional melodrama, the series excels in realism and delivers gripping thrills, positioning it as a must-watch for enthusiasts of war dramas. Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 4.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 03:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).