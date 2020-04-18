Ramayan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Quashes Rumours of Her Mother Playing the Role of Trijata in DD National’s Mythological Show (Read Tweet)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahita Kashyap, Anita Kashyap as Trijata (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook)

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan seems to have become a hub for trivia. Back in March when the show had begun re-airing on March 28, 2020, we had brought to you some unknown facts about the show that pretty much must have surprised you. The record-breaking show, also broke some more records recently when its premiere episode recorded huge numbers in TRPs. In fact, the show's second week run also topped in all categories of BARC - Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban, a mean feat. Doordarshan's Ramayan Tops All Categories In BARC Ratings For March 2020.

A major part of Ramayan came to an end on April 18, 2020 with the telecast of 'Ravan Vadh'. And while we'll see no more Lanka based storyline on the show, with the commencement of Uttar Ramayn from April 19, 2020, we will also be missing a key character. Ramayan's 'Ravan Vadh' Episode Hailed By Twitterati, Call It 'First Ever Successful Surgical Strike'(View Tweets).

Remember Trijata, the demoness who took pity on Sita's suffering and loneliness and gave her company and comfort? Despite being on the bad guy's side, Trijata was loved by the audience for her empathising with Sita and her suffering. After Ramayan, Doordarshan to Air Uttar Ramayan; Here's The Telecast Schedule and Time For The Second Phase of Lord Ram and Devi Sita's Mythological Show on DD National (View Tweet).

Talking on the same lines, it was reported a while back that Trijata is related to a power couple who is none other than Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap? The report claimed that she is Anita Kashyap, and is none other than Tahira Kashyap's Mom and Ayushmann Khurana's Mother-in-Law. However, that's not true, as Tahira in her statement in Twitter has quashed the report. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s Hot Mirror Selfie Is Giving Serious Couple Goals – View Pics.

Here's Tahira's Tweet:

There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever." — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) April 18, 2020

In other news, Ramayan's next phase, the Uttar Ramayan storyline will begin from April 19, 2020 which will see the story of Ram, Sita and Laxman's return to Ayodhya and how Ram-Rajya comes into existence.