After Ramayan, Doordarshan to Air Uttar Ramayan; Here's The Telecast Schedule and Time For The Second Phase of Lord Ram and Devi Sita's Mythological Show on DD National (View Tweet)

Ramayan's 'Ravan Vadh' Episode Hailed By Twitterati, Call It 'First-Ever Successful Surgical Strike' (View Tweets). April 18, 2020 saw the telecast of the much-awaited scene of Ramayan, the climax where Ram ends Ravan's life. For those who missed the epic moment, DD National shared a clip of the final scene where after the mighty Ravan falls, he utters the words "Shri Ram," before dying, a scene that Twitterati immensely hailed. Right from calling 'Ravan Vadh' the first-ever surgical strike to tweeting 'Happy Dussehra' Twitter was filled with all sorts of reactions.

Ramayan began re-airing on March 28, 2020, and aired two times in one day - morning 9 am to 10 am and evening 9 pm to 10 pm. However, this dual treat of Ramayan's fresh episodes will soon stop, with the show moving on into the second and last padhav of 'Uttara Kanda' - the Uttar Ramayan. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Uttar Ramayan's fresh episodes will only air at 9 pm starting on April 19, 2020.

However, viewers will be able to catch the repeat telecast of Uttar Ramayan every morning at 9 am. A ticker was also run during today's telecast of Ramayan, revealing that Uttar Ramayan will air at 9 pm and its repeat telecast will air at 9 am the next day. Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri Look Strikingly Handsome in This BTS Picture From Their Ramayan Days and We Just Can't Stop Staring.

Uttar Ramayan will see the victorious journey of Ram, Sita and Laxman back to Ayodhya, followed by Ram's coronation, Hanuman tearing open his chest only for everyone to see a picture of Ram and Sita, hence proving his devotion to Ram and the birth of Ram and Sita's twin sons Luv and Kush and how Ram-Rajya, the duration of Ram ruling Ayodhya, was a happy time for the common man in the country.