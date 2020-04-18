Ramayan's 'Ravan Vadh' Episode Hailed By Twitterati, Call It 'First Ever Successful Surgical Strike' (View Tweets)

Ravan Vadh Episode Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube, Twitter)

And the much-awaited Ramayan episode was finally telecast on April 18, 2020, where good wins over evil and Lord Ram (Arun Govil) kills Ravan (Arvind Trivedi) after Vibhishan (Mukesh Rawal) instructs Ram to shoot an arrow at Ravan's stomach, that contains amrut (elixir of life) if he wants to end him. Ultimately, Ravan dies, but not before uttering the words "Shri Ram." And viewers, who were waiting for this episode to air since the Ramanand Sagar show began its re-run on March 28, 2020, immediately took to Twitter to hail the victory of good over bad. Ramayan TV Series Returns To Television During COVID-19 Lockdown: 12 Interesting Facts About The Ramanand Sagar Show That You Need to Know

Doordarshan also shared the clip of Ram shooting Ravan and after he falls down, everyone rejoices.

Check Out The Video Below: