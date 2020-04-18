Ramayan's 'Ravan Vadh' Episode Hailed By Twitterati, Call It 'First Ever Successful Surgical Strike' (View Tweets)

Watch #Ramayan on @DDNational NOW pic.twitter.com/jxZzDV5yg6
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 18, 2020
Right from calling 'Ravan Vadh' the first-ever surgical strike to tweeting 'Happy Dussehra' Twitter was filled with all sorts of reactions.
The Most Awaited Moment:
And The Most Awaited Scene🚩
Finally #Ravan Said Shree Ram#श्रीराम #रावणवध #Ramayan #रामायण #रावण #JaiSriRam #RavanVadh#JaiShreeRam #जयश्रीराम pic.twitter.com/8LmrYlbchj
— Rahul Warns (@kmrahulcool) April 18, 2020
Sentiments Attached to Ramayan Be Like:
My 4 year old nephew bows to #shriram after today's #RavanVadh@ChafekarSamir @ChafekarMadhura @AwantikaGurjar @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DDNational @arungovil12 pic.twitter.com/PTfzB316QQ
— Sanket Kelkar (@SanketKelkar) April 18, 2020
Ramayan Believers:
#RavanVadh made my 82 year old DadiJi cry today. That’s the power of #Ramayan Thanks @DDNational for making us relive those moments together. #जयश्रीराम 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/03xk31WcpV
— Ankur Srivastava (@ankur0387) April 18, 2020
Happy Dussehra:
Happy dussehra friends#Ramayan #Ravanvadh#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/qWjXbXqfBg
— Suraj dwivedi (@Surajd108) April 18, 2020
Couldn't Agree More:
First ever successful surgical strike. #RavanVadh
— Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) April 18, 2020
Vibhishan Had No Choice:
How painful it was for Vibhishan #ravanvadh
— Pooja Kamboj 🇮🇳 (@poojakamboj37) April 18, 2020
A COVID-19 Joke... Too Soon?:
@DDNational Why ahiravan and mahiravan didn't show up in ramayan.
Are they also self isolating themselves amid coronavirus.#Ravanvadh
— nicky (@nickysingh97) April 18, 2020
Doordarshan's epic mythological shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat were one of the firsts to return to television and re-air in time of the on-going nation-wide lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ever since, the premiere episode, epic moments from Ramayan, like the Ram-Sita Kalyanam (marriage), Sita Apaharan, Angad's insult of Ravan and Meghnaad-Laxman battle have made it to Twitter trends with netizens enjoying every single episode of the 1986 show. Well, keeping in tandem with Ram's victory over Ravan, Jai Shri Ram!