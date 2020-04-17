Doordarshan's Ramayan Tops All Categories In BARC Ratings For March 2020

Ramayan Tops TRP Charts (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And it's official. Doordarshan channel's repeat telecast of their Ramanand Sagar epic Ramayan, continues to take over the top spot in the BARC list for the second consecutive week. While Ramayan has been making it to the news ever since it began its repeat telecast on March 28, 2020, the show's ratings continue to make news. In fact, the first week of the mythological epic's telecast, the show's premiere broke records, a piece of news that Shashi Shekhar announced himself. Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015.

And with the BARC data of week 2 releasing, Ramayan has once again emerged on the top. Ramayan has topped in the three main categories - Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Urban and Hindi GED Rural.

Check Out The Ratings Below:

Hindi GEC Rating:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)Hindi GEC Rural:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Rural Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Hindi GEC Urban:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Urban Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Ramayan aired a total of 78 episodes and ran from January 1987 to July 1988. Starring Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri in the lead roles, the show, nobody knew that Ramayan would go on to become a cult show. Even back when the show originally aired, Ramayan received a viewership every week of over 100 million, and still continues to break records.