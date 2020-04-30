Rishi Kapoor No More: Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Kapil Sharma, and Other Television Fraternity Members Mourn the Actor's Death (View Tweets)
Rishi Kapoor No More (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on the morning of April 30, 2020 at Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital, after a prolonged battled with leukaemia for 2 years. He was 67 at the time of his death. The same was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan, who announced the news in a heartbroken tweet. Rishi's family soon released a statement wherein they revealed that Rishi met a peaceful end at 8:45 am and that the actor had entertained the doctors and nurses attending to him in high spirits even in his last moments. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer

After the news broke out, amongst the first ones to arrive at the hospital was Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt with father Mukesh Bhatt in tow, followed by Ranbir's cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Ambani and Rahul Rawail too were spotted outside the hospital in South Bombay. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive at the Hospital (Pics).

The entire Bollywood industry took to social media to offer their condolences and prayers to Neetu, Ranbir and Ridhima and the rest of the Kapoor Khandaan since due to the lockdown and social distancing not everyone can go to see Rishi, television celebs too took to twitter after the news of Rishi's death broke out. Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media

Rishi Kapoor's death comes barely a day after Bollywood and the world lost a terrific actor and performer in Irrfan Khan. Khan had battled a neuroendocrine tumour from March 2018 to September 2019 in London and had returned to Mumbai, only to shoot his last film Angrezi Medium. Irrfan breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29, 2020 after succumbing to complications due to colon infection.

 