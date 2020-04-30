Rishi Kapoor No More: Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Kapil Sharma, and Other Television Fraternity Members Mourn the Actor's Death (View Tweets)

Rishi Kapoor No More (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on the morning of April 30, 2020 at Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital, after a prolonged battled with leukaemia for 2 years. He was 67 at the time of his death. The same was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan, who announced the news in a heartbroken tweet. Rishi's family soon released a statement wherein they revealed that Rishi met a peaceful end at 8:45 am and that the actor had entertained the doctors and nurses attending to him in high spirits even in his last moments. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer

After the news broke out, amongst the first ones to arrive at the hospital was Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt with father Mukesh Bhatt in tow, followed by Ranbir's cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Ambani and Rahul Rawail too were spotted outside the hospital in South Bombay. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive at the Hospital (Pics).

The entire Bollywood industry took to social media to offer their condolences and prayers to Neetu, Ranbir and Ridhima and the rest of the Kapoor Khandaan since due to the lockdown and social distancing not everyone can go to see Rishi, television celebs too took to twitter after the news of Rishi's death broke out. Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below: Ekta Kapoor:

They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/X9Y5SJJcxz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 30, 2020

Sidharth Shukla:

If getting over yesterday's loss wasn't enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise! The legendary actor #RishiKapoor ... who filled our hearts and screens with so much love..it is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 30, 2020

Kapil Sharma:

बहुत ही दुखद समाचार। कहते हैं समय सब घाव भर देता है।लेकिन इन दो दिनो में जो चोट दिल को पहुँची है। वक़्त को भी बहुत वक्त लगेगा। अलविदा Rishi जी 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzQy0UZVb7 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 30, 2020

Chandan Prabhakar:

Oh God can You plz give me some words to write about what You r doing 😢😭😭 #riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/r14IamEFHS — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) April 30, 2020

Kiku Sharda:

This is shocking ,,,,, loved everything about him, what a charismatic and charming personality. This year (2020) needs to erased and restart all over again. #RishiKapoor will be missed today and always. #RIPLegend 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/SATX7gyQUN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 30, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi:

Any age, any role...you always won hearts. The showman's son was India's pride. It's heart breaking to know that we won't be able to witness any more of your excellence. May you rest in peace knowing you are loved by… https://t.co/if9outJMVn — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 30, 2020

Vivek Dahiya:

With a heavy heart we bid the iconic stalwart Rishi Kapoor an emotional goodbye. Rishi ji you will be dearly missed..your legacy will continue to remain in our hearts and on our tv screens forever.. #RIPRishiKapoor 🙏🏻 — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) April 30, 2020

Arjun Bijlani:

Grown up watching his movies .have seen him in school so many times with Ranbir and now he’s gone . Heartbroken. My condolences to the family . Rest in peace #rishikapoor ji. 💔 pic.twitter.com/G1rPqoHDQP — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 30, 2020

Karanvir Bohra:

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 I'm at a Loss of words. pic.twitter.com/G1ljBaxCRu — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 30, 2020

Rashami Desai:

Still shocked and devastated We lost our legend 😔 My heart goes out to the Kapoor Family and to all the fans 🙏🏻 It’s not only a sad day it’s a sad year 💔#RishiKapoor #RIP — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 30, 2020

Vatsal Sheth:

Ashish Sharma:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Uff..this is an irreparable loss.Chandni,Karz,heena,bobby,amar akbar anthony,agneepath,prem rog and many many https://t.co/2940Zil5Yc will be missed Rishi https://t.co/OIPQhrUxrd💔🙏🏻 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 30, 2020

Vikas Gupta:

Both the Legends gone 💔 RIP @chintskap Sir @irrfank Sir You have touched so many lives you presence will be missed. life is so unpredictable and yet we don’t learn . pic.twitter.com/3wiNOvcfUN — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) April 30, 2020

Dilip Joshi:

RIP Rishiji...🙏🙏🙏 k gao “Om Shanti Om... Shanti Shanti Om “ — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) April 30, 2020

Surbhi Chandna:

Worst Start to the Day - I don’t think the words like shield or diplomacy ever existed in Rishi Sirs life and so he was known for being blunt , on the face and without a mask at all times ..TRUE to his craft and TRUE at his HEART .. Rishi Sir 💔 #riprishikapoor @chintskap — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) April 30, 2020

Mohit Raina:

End of an Era 💔💔2020 you are not being fair to some of the nicest human beings. R.I.P Rishi sir . Respect 🕯🕯 — mohit raina (@mohituraina) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's death comes barely a day after Bollywood and the world lost a terrific actor and performer in Irrfan Khan. Khan had battled a neuroendocrine tumour from March 2018 to September 2019 in London and had returned to Mumbai, only to shoot his last film Angrezi Medium. Irrfan breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29, 2020 after succumbing to complications due to colon infection.