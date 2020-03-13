Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Fails to Impress, To Go Off Air On March 20

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge First Promo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were two contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house who made the most noise, and what followed, was a Swayamvar show for themselves. Even though the show had high expectations, considering Paras and Shehnaaz were contestants and how even winner Sidharth Shukla made appearances on the show. Recently, the show made it to the news surrounding the controversy involving Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra's argument. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Feud With Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Sometimes What You See and Hear is Not The Complete Story' (Watch Video).

However, looks like the show has run its course and low ratings have led to the decision that the show be pulled off air. As per a report in tellychakkar.com, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go off air on March 20 and will be replaced by Vishal Vashishtha-Helly Shah-Rrahul Sridhar starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, that is slated to go on-air from March 23. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Promo: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha Impress In This Intriguing Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Below:

Coming back to Mujhse Shadi Karoge, the reality show has a host of well-known faces like Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal, and Mayank Agnihotri, as suitors seeking to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.