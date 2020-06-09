Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Announces on Instagram That He Has Been Acquited of Rape Charges (View Post)

Shehbaz Gill, Santokh Singh Sukh and Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a shock to many when news of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father being accused of rape had made it to the headlines. As per reports back in May, a lady had accused Santokh of raping her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her after she went to meet her friend who was staying at Sontokh's house. However, both Santokh and his son Shehbaz had claimed that there was CCTV footage to prove that Santokh had not left his home that day, much less drive the lady to an isolated place and raped her. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Sukh Accused of Raping Woman at Gun Point, FIR Filed Against Accused Who is Absconding.

And now, if Santokh's Instagram posts are to be believed, he has been declared innocent and the rape charges have been dropped against him. In a series of Instagram posts Santokh revealed this news and also thanked all those people who helped and stood by him and his family during such tough times. Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Rubbishes Rape Claims, Says Lady Is Using Him To Gain Fame and Money (Watch Video).

Check Out His Posts Below:

'Thoda Time Laga Lekin Sacchai Ki Jeet Hui'

View this post on Instagram Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

'Jinko Mere Upar Vishwas Tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka Thank You'

View this post on Instagram Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

In another post that he shared a few weeks back, during the trail, Santikh had written, "Main nirdosh hun mere khilaf bahut badi sajish ho rahi hai mujhe badnaam karne ki. 2 din mein clear kar dunga Shuddh manoranan par maine request ki hai Ssp sahib vikram duggal se ke vah personal enquiry karen Agar main 1% bhi gunahgar hoon to mujhe Fansi bhi manjur hai main kuch bhi galat Nahi kiya mera Vishwas karo aur plz shehnaz shehbaz ko target mat karo maine kabhi kisi ka bura nahin kiya ummid hai sacchi ki jeet hogi Jai Hind." Paras Chhabra Reveals That Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Have Accused Him and Mahira Sharma Of Spreading The News of Santokh Singh Sukh's Rape Case (Deets Inside).

This piece of news had hit the headlines on May 12, 2020 and his son Shehbaz had stated that the lady was using his father to earn some quick fame and money. In fact, in a conversation with a Punjabi news channel, Santokh had also revealed that the lady had threatened to malign his image and hence she was accusing him of rape. A few days back, when domestic air travel resumed operations. Shehbaz had flown down to Delhi and driven to Amritsar to stand by his father during his rape trial.