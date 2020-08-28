Actress Shruti Seth has shared a few tips for good skin with a new Instagram selfie. The selfie, shot in extreme close-up, captures water droplets on Shruti's face. She has a towel wrapped on her wet hair. "Sans make-up, Eat clean, Hydrate, Sleep. Stay positive. Repeat," she wrote with several tick mark emojis, to underline the fact that she is following the regime ardently. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Birthday Special: Instagram Pictures of the Actress That Prove She’s a Selfie Queen

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been flaunting their natural look on social media. In July, Shruti, who is best known for her role in the TV show "Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat". Karan Wahi and Girlfriend Uditi Singh Pose For A Perfect Selfie Together (View Pic)

Check Out Shruti Seth's Instagram Post Below

She went down memory lane and shared a rare photo of the time she was pregnant with daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).