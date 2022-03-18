Bloody Brothers Review: You see names like Applause Entertainment (Scam 1992, Undekhi season 1), Rajat Arora (Taxi No. 9211) in the credits and you assume the series will be at least interesting if not outstanding. Then you see Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the central characters, you are assured performances will be top-notch. So when we stifled yawns multiple times while watching Bloody Brothers, we realised nobody is perfect. Bloody Brothers Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub Planning to Escape a Crime Scene in This Gripping Mystery-Thriller (Watch Video).

Jagjit (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Daljeet (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub) are brothers who run over a guy while returning home from a party. They don't run away from the scene, in fact, take the dead body inside the house and helps it to the chair. They believe everything is in the past now as nobody saw them do the misdeed. But soon, along with an witness, the dead guy's niece Sophie (Tina Desai) also reaches the spot. The rest is how more people are added to the story and complicate things for the brothers.

Ideally, we first get done with the good parts. But it is really difficult to pick anything which impressed us. Guess we can talk about Ooty which is just so beautiful but then the location isn't utilised as smartly as was done in the first season of Undekhi. Well, probably the interlinking of characters with each other gets you a little invested in them but that doesn't stay for long.

The biggest drawback of this series is the way it is written and executed. For instance, Jagjit rubs the stick of the old man so that they don't leave any fingerprints behind and then reads the report holding it with bare hands. Also, why do they have to take the dead body inside the house? He is dead!

There is an attempt to make you laugh with matter-of-fact jokes but they are so inane you are left appalled. For example, they are still stuck in 'Aap humari lena chahte hai kya? Pariksa'! Juvenile at best. They could have borrowed it from memes on Instagram! When you know you have committed a crime, won't you think about every possible clue that could implicate you? The brothers here spot the CCTV camera seven days after the incident!

We could go on with the many reasons Bloody Brothers is an unbearable watch but we don't want to dwell on it any further. It's quite exhausting!

Watch the trailer of Blood Brothers here:

Coming to performances, weak story fail every actor in the show. Ahlawat and Ayub do their job well but it falls short of pleasing you. Although we have to mention here that Ahlawat's top-knot look is damn classy! Shruti Seth and Mugdha Godse's connection seems forced and unfeeling. Hence, they don't really add much to the story. Satish Kaushik's villainy is akin to what we have watched in 90s movies sans the outlandish getup.

Yay!

- Interlinking of characters

Nay!

- Weak storyline

-Lazy execution

-unfunny jokes

Final Thoughts

Bloody Brothers is a series where you spend most of the time wondering are we supposed to laugh or feel impressed. Bloody Brothers streams on Zee5.

Rating: 1.5

